Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to take up a place on U.S. President Donald Trump’s allegedly one billion dollar-a-seat Gaza Board of Peace, the Kremlin says.

A Board of Peace designed to “break the cycle of violence in Gaza” and rebuild the region, chaired by President Trump, has invited Russia to participate, it is claimed. Vladimir Putin’s personal spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted on Monday that talks were underway.

He said, Russian state media reported: “President Putin has indeed received an offer through diplomatic channels to join this Board of Peace. We are currently studying all the details of this proposal… We hope to contact the U.S. to clarify all the details”.

Getting Russia to cooperate on Gaza would be a major achievement for President Trump. Putin praised Iran’s 2024 missile strike against Israel, calling it the “best way to punish the aggressor” and saying he wanted to create a “new world order” where America isn’t influential in the region.

Russia is just the latest country to reveal it has been offered a seat, with the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Turkey, Argentina, Pakistan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Greece, Jordan, Paraguay, Cyprus, and Albania previously saying they’d been invited to get involved. The British government has expressed reservations about the plan, reports The Times, with ministers allegedly concerned about how the Board of Peace will be constituted.

That doesn’t mean Britons won’t be involved, however, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair — whose constitutional, social, and government ‘reforms’ around the turn of the century are today held up as a moment the rot set in by UK conservatives — already appointed to the executive board by President Trump. Other appointees are reported to include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and U.S. deputy national security advisor Robert Gabriel.

While individuals like Blair may be invited to join the initiative, it is stated that for countries wishing to secure an institutional seat at the table, it will come with a $1 billion price tag. The cash will go towards rebuilding Gaza.

As reported by Breitbart News, the deeply conservative, pro-Trump and Israel-friendly Hungarian government has already stated that it has accepted the invitation.

The United Nations passed a Security Council resolution in November adopting the Trump Gaza peace plan for a “demilitarised, deradicalised, and self-governing Gaza” with the Board of Peace, chaired by President Trump. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the resolution’s passage a “historic milestone” opening the region to “real, measurable change in the region”.