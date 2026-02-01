U.N. Chief Guterres Pleads for Cash as ‘Financial Collapse’ Looms

The United Nations is going broke and needs member nations to stump up cash. Lots of it. That is the plea from Secretary-General António Guterres who fears the globalist body is at risk of “imminent financial collapse” due to member states not paying their fees.

The former leader of the Portuguese Socialist Party said Friday the U.N. faces a financial crisis which was “deepening, threatening programme delivery” and money could run out as soon as July.

Such is the financial drama unfolding at U.N. headquarters in Geneva, signs warning of the situation have reportedly been put up everywhere. In an almost desperate attempt to save cash, the escalators are regularly turned off and the heating turned down, the BBC reports.

Guterres sent a missive to all 193 member states outlining his fears and pleading they had to honor their mandatory payments or overhaul the organisation’s financial rules to avoid collapse.

It comes after the U.N.’s largest contributor, the U.S., refused to contribute to its regular and peacekeeping budgets and withdrew from several agencies it called a “waste of taxpayer dollars.”

These include the U.N.’s population agency and the U.N. treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, AP reports.

The U.S. also intends to exit dozens of other global organizations or initiatives not affiliated with the U.N. but still reliant on massive U.S. funding, as Breitbart News reported.

The BBC reports Guterres wrote that the U.N. – which officially came into being in October, 1945 – had faced financial crises in the past but that the current situation was “categorically different.”

“Decisions not to honour assessed contributions that finance a significant share of the approved regular budget have now been formally announced,” the secretary general said, without naming specific members.

He said the “integrity of the entire system” depended on states adhering to their obligation under the U.N. charter to pay their “assessed contributions” – adding that 77% of the total owed had been paid in 2025, leaving a record amount unpaid.

Guterres said a rule that the U.N. must return unspent money on particular programs to members if it could not implement a budget created a “double blow” in which it was “expected to give back cash that does not exist.”

“I cannot overstate the urgency of the situation we now face. We cannot execute budgets with uncollected funds, nor return funds we never received.”

The U.S. is the U.N.’s largest contributor, but President Donald Trump has said it was not fulfilling its “great potential” and has criticised it for failing to support U.S.-led peace efforts.

The U.S. did not pay its contribution to the U.N.’s regular budget in 2025 and offered only 30 percent of its expected funding to U.N. peacekeeping operations.

Then in January last year, Trump withdrew it from dozens of international organisations, including 31 U.N. agencies, to “end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over U.S. priorities.”