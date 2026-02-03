Vatican Requests Removal of Giorgia Meloni’s Likeness from Angel in Restored Fresco

The alleged likeness of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni featured on a recently-restored image of an angel in a church in Rome will be removed at the request of the Vatican, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday morning.

Over the past days the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Lucina, located in the Italian capital, has been embroiled in an ongoing controversy after it was reported that one of the two angels flanking a marble bust of Italy’s last king Umberto II had been allegedly restored in Meloni’s likeness.

The situation, first reported by La Repubblica, and then by other Italian newspapers over the weekend, prompted the Diocese of Rome and the Italian Culture Minister to launch an investigation into the matter.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Rev. Daniele Micheletti, acknowledged the resemblance to Meloni but dismissed the significance, noting that plenty of artists depicted real life people in their works. The basilica, located just down the block from the Spanish Steps, is the property of the Italian Interior Ministry, which is tasked with its upkeep. AP noted that the church was “jammed” on Sunday and Monday by curious people seeking to grab a photo of the controversial restoration.

Italy’s Sky TG24 reports that the Vatican issued the request to remove the likeness from the angel’s face, stressing “that images of sacred art and Christian tradition cannot be misused or exploited, as they are intended exclusively to support liturgical life.”

The outlet, citing information from La Repubblica, explained that similar indications were issued from the Italian Superintendency of Cultural Heritage, which argued that it is necessary to restore the original version of the painting.

“Everyone sees what they want to see. If you’re happy with it, go ahead. It’s the face of an angel. Was I inspired by living people? No, they’re all dead,” Italian painter Bruno Valentinetti, who was responsible for the renovation, told reporters on Saturday.

The head of the Basilica, Monsignor Daniele Micheletti reportedly acknowledged that the restored fresco resembled Meloni, and said, “It’s the Prime Minister, what’s wrong with that? Those are the souls in purgatory.”

Prime Minster Meloni referred to the controversy in a brief Saturday Instagram post, which she accompanied with a photo of the controversial restoration.

“No, I definitely don’t look like an angel,” Meloni’s post read, alongside a laughing emoji.