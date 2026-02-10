Video: Two Arrested in Italy After Failed Movie-Like Highway Heist

Italian law enforcement officials in Lecce arrested two individuals suspected of participating in Monday’s failed, movie-like armed highway heist against a cash van in the country’s south.

Drivers on a highway connecting Lecce to Brindisi in the southern region of Puglia experienced an terrifying scenery on Monday morning when a group between six to ten armed and masked individuals attempted to carry out a heist in broad daylight against a van operated by security company Battistolli as it transported an unspecified large sum of cash to a local bank.

Sky TG24 reports that the perpetrators — clad in black and white jumpsuits, faces concealed with balaclavas — were aboard a blue Alfa Romeo vehicle with flashing lights, pretending to be security escort agents to deceive the security guards on the van before ambushing the vehicle and using explosives to break open its doors.

Broadcaster Rai News detailed that the criminals were armed with Kalashnikov rifles and positioned a vehicle across the roadway and set it on fire, forcing the security van to stop before ambushing it.

The heist, however, failed because the van’s automatic alarm systems were activated, leading to an intense shootout between the criminals and members of the Italian Carabinieri national gendarmerie. The violent incident left no injured or deaths according to authorities.

Italian outlets published footage of the incident taken by citizens transiting through the highway at the time of the attempted heist.

According to SkyTG24, the criminals fled the scene after their robbery failed. Police officers reportedly found the Alfa Romeo vehicle empty in the countryside near the town of Squinzano, Lecce and continued their search until they stopped and detained unarmed hooded man running away. Another fleeing hooded man was stopped moments later.

Rai News reported on Tuesday that the men were identified as 38 year-old former military paratrooper Giuseppe Iannelli and 62 year-old Giuseppe Russo. Both are reportedly charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery, carrying and possession of military weapons, common weapons and explosive materials, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a public official.

“A bullet hole in the windshield says more than words ever could about what it means to defend the state and its citizens, even at the cost of one’s own life. Congratulations to the Carabinieri for their intervention this morning following the assault on an armored truck traveling on the highway connecting Brindisi and Lecce,” Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement.

“It was a violent incident, involving a shootout, with one absolute priority: to protect the community endangered by the madness of the criminals. No citizens or military personnel were injured, and two individuals believed to be involved were arrested. This result is a testament to professionalism, composure, operational effectiveness, and absolute dedication to serving the institutions,” he continued. “My sincere thanks go to all the men and women in uniform who defend us every day and guarantee the security of our country.”