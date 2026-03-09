Police Consider Terror Motive for Explosion at U.S. Embassy in Norway

Norwegian authorities are considering a terrorist motivation for the explosion outside the U.S. Embassy in Oslo.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a blast occurred at the public entrance of the U.S. Embassy in the Norwegian capital.

Fortunately, no one suffered any significant injuries; however, the incident has sparked concern of potential extremist backlash against America over the military conflict with the Islamist terror-sponsoring regime in Iran.

In a press conference on Sunday, police confirmed that they are considering terrorism as a potential motive and are currently treating the incident as a targeted attack, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

During the press conference, Grete Metlid of the Oslo police said that explosives were “thrown” at the embassy building, but would not confirm what type of explosive was used.

The police force said that it is currently conducting a manhunt for the suspected perpetrators with dogs, drones, and helicopters.

The U.S. State Department has also launched its own independent investigation into the suspected bombing.

Despite the apparent attack, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) is not expected to raise the terror threat level, according to Justice Minister Astri Aas Hansen

“In Norway, there is no reason for us to be afraid. The police and PST say that the threat situation in Norway has not increased, and that Norway is a safe country,” she said.

However, it comes amid increasing concern throughout Europe of potential revenge attacks over the strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Indeed, Marc Henrichmann, the head of the Bundestag committee which oversees German intelligence, has warned that there is a risk of Iranian “sleeper cells in Europe” which could be activated and launch “retaliatory measures”.

Particular concern has been raised about potential attacks on American and Jewish targets in Europe, with Synagogues and other Jewish institutions previously seeing a drastic increase in attacks in the wake of the October 7th terror attacks in Israel in countries such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.