Spanish 25-Year-Old Paraplegic Gang Rape Victim Dies by Euthanasia

Noelia Castillo Ramos, the 25 year-old Spanish gang rape victim from Barcelona who lived a troubled life, died by euthanasia on Thursday evening.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reports that Noelia received euthanasia at 06:00 p.m. (local time) at the Sant Pere de Ribes Social and Health Care Center in Barcelona

Her death marked the end of a two-year long legal battle against her father, who sought to stop the euthanasia procedure. Castillo, widely known by her first name, Noelia, was left enduring a horrific trauma after she was gang raped in 2022. She tried to commit suicide several times after the gang rape and in October 2022 , she jumped from a fifth-floor window. While she survived the fall, she was left with a severe and irreversible spinal cord injury that left her paraplegic and with severe neuropathic pain.

In an interview with Antena3, Noelia said that the gang rape, abuse she received from an ex-boyfriend, and other traumatic situations left her with “no goals or plans.”

“I can’t take all the things that are tormenting me anymore,” Noelia said, per RTVE.

In 2024, she filed a request to receive euthanasia — which led to a legal battle after her father sought to prevent the procedure with the help of the Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers. The matter was ultimately brought to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after all venues for appeal were exhausted in Spain. ECHR refused to halt Noelia’s euthanasia.

Speaking outside the Barcelona hospital where the procedure was administered, a spokesperson from the Christian Lawyers foundation described the outcome as a failure of the Spanish healthcare system, and lamented that a young woman “who clearly has many problems, who has had a very hard life — something we all regret — the only thing the healthcare system has ultimately been able to offer her is death.”

“We believe that she should have received treatment for her mental illnesses, support, and a higher level of care long ago — things that would have allowed her to live a dignified life,” the spokesperson told reporters.

“However, she had no access to any of that, and instead was granted access to euthanasia,” he continued. “We are deeply sorry, and we hope that this case will at least serve to prevent such situations from occurring in the future and that there will be no more Noelias.”

Josep María Simón Honorary President of the International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations (FIAMC), expressed that the case represents “a failure of society and medicine” in remarks to the newspaper ABC.

“If she is truly in pain — and I have no doubt she is, and it is a terrible thing — modern medicine currently has the tools and means necessary to alleviate her pain, Simón said. “She should have been helped to live without suffering, but under no circumstances should she have been brought closer to death or had the path to death made easier for her.”

Simón stressed that Noelia’s case “illustrates why euthanasia is a danger to everyone” and expressed doubt as to whether she was fully capable of making such an important decision because of her mental health issues.

Doctor Adalbert Marqués, president of Christian Doctors of Catalonia, told ABC that Noelia’s death evidence a failure of society and the responsible public institutions.

“In this case, the health and social services system has proven incapable of providing adequate solutions for an extremely vulnerable group,” he said.