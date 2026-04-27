A group of five far-left pro-Palestine activists accused of having broken into an Israeli arms factory in Germany are due to appear in court on Monday.

The group — three women and two men — is collectively referred to as the “Ulm 5” and is composed of nationals of the UK, Spain, Ireland, and Germany aged between 25 and 40 years.

The German newspaper Die Welt reports that the indictment states that the five individuals are allegedly members of the “Palestine Action Germany” organization, a cousin of the group proscribed by the British government last year.

The five suspects stand accused of breaking into the facilities of Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems’ German subsidiary in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg, on September 8, 2025, causing around a million euros’ worth of damages to the facility. The group was arrested at the scene and, it is said, offered no resistance to officers.

The indictment alleges that the group broke into the company premises through a side window and using tools smashed computers, displays, telephones, a sink, toilets, and windows in addition to destroying sensitive equipment and electronic devices.

Other unidentified individuals that participated in the attack, Die Welt pointed out, damaging the building’s glass walls and façade of its entrance area with various tools and red paint. The “Ulm 5” group reportedly produced and published videos on social media in which they claimed responsibly for the attack.

Per The Guardian, the “Ulm 5” far-left activists face trespass, destruction of property, and participation in a criminal organization charges under section 129 of the German criminal code. The trial is commencing Monday.

Benjamin Düsberg, a lawyer representing the group’s Irish member, told The Guardian that he believes that the German state is trying to “make an example” of the group, as none of them had any previous convictions.

Düsberg reportedly described the attack on Elbit Systems as an action in “defence of others” by obstructing the movement of arms to Israel. He is one of the group’s eight lawyers, and is representing 32-year old Daniel Tatlow-Devally from Dublin.

“We intend to use the proceedings to essentially turn the tables. We want to show that it’s not our clients who should be on the hook, but rather the Elbit bosses, who continued delivering weapons even during the genocide,” Düsberg told The Guardian.

“Our central argument will be that the actions of our clients there – namely the destruction of laboratory equipment and office equipment – were justified under the grounds of emergency assistance,” he explained, referring to section 32 of the German criminal code.

Tatlow-Devally’s mother, Mimi Tatlow-Golden, reportedly said that she feared the group could “face a show trial” and justified their actions in remarks to The Guardian.

“The friends carried out only property damage, at a specific location and with the aim to end a genocide. They did not hide their identities and presented themselves for arrest. They represent no harm to the public,” she said. “Using section 129 to keep them in detention … before the trial can in my view only be viewed as serving a political purpose.”

Die Welt explained that, in Germany, Palestine Action has attracted notoriety through occupations, protests, and acts of vandalism. According to the newspaper, there were more than 2,000 demonstrations in Baden-Württemberg by the end of 2025 since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel — all related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.