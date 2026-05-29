A young woman is thought to have been gang-raped at a traditional German maypole festival in a Thuringia town, prompting a police manhunt for an alleged perpetrator.

Police are searching for a 30-year-old Iraqi migrant on suspicion of having participated in the rape of a 22-year-old woman on the night of a traditional maypole festival in the small market town of Bad Klosterlausnitz in Thuringia on Tuesday.

The woman was found partially clothed in the backlot of a kebab shop near the marketplace of the town the same night of its annual Maibaumfest party. Police initially suspected a group of four migrant males who had been in the town that night, and arrested three. Two were subsequently found to have not been involved and were released, reports Bild.

A 29 year old Syrian male remains in custody after being arrested on Wednesday, and the 30-year-old Iraqi suspect remains on the run.

The attack on the young woman has left the town in shock. A local resident speaking to Die Welt said “we fear for our grandchildren and daughters” after the gang rape.

The Maibaumfest is an annual tradition marking Spring and the renewal of life that is prevalent in Bavaria and southern Germany. Associated with the Maypole, traditional German costume, dancing, and eating and drinking, the Maypole time is also known for good-natured japes between neighbouring towns. Discover Bavaria notes: