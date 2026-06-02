Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has called on Parliament to establish a bipartisan committee to confront the “unique evil” of child rape grooming gangs in Britain and the politically correct failures of local authorities that allowed such abuse to continue for decades.

Nearly one year after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer relented to public pressure and backed a national inquiry into the widespread sexual exploitation of often young white working class girls at the hands of predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs, who would typically ply their victims with drugs and alcohol, sometimes to the point of addiction, while passing the girls from one rapist to another for years on end.

In a debate in the House of Commons this week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that he was “genuinely shocked” upon first hearing of the abuses over a decade ago, and said that he was “stunned that the police, social workers, and local councillors” had overlooked the abuse happening to girls under their charge out of “racial sensitivities.

“There is something uniquely evil and awful about mass-rape gangs. That is not in any way to diminish sexual abuse committed in the home or elsewhere by trusted people, but there is something uniquely evil about what is going on,” he said. “When I say mass rape, in some cases we are talking about individual girls being raped by hundreds of men over a period of time. Something genuinely shocking had happened.”

The debate took place nearly a year after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer relented to public pressure and backed a national inquiry into the widespread sexual exploitation of often young white working class girls at the hands of predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs. Revelations about the methods of the rape gangs in court have previously shown the perpetrators would typically ply their victims with drugs and alcohol, sometimes to the point of addiction, create incriminating images to sexually blackmail the children, and then pass the girls from one rapist to another through complex nationwide networks for financial gain for years on end.

With seemingly little done in the way of a full national inquiry, the Brexit leader suggested that parliamentarians from across the political spectrum come together and form a cross-party committee and compel testimony from the likes of senior police officers, former or current councillors, heads of social services, and even Members of Parliament to fully reckon with the scandal.

“We are in the Palace of Westminster, in this remarkable historic building, and we are all privileged to be here. We have enormous powers. They were last effectively used back in 2011 by the Public Accounts Committee, which in the wake of the global financial collapse of 2008 used the powers of this Palace to turn Committees into courts. That means that they have powers of subpoena; it means that people can be brought into Committee Rooms like this, under oath, and could face charges of perjury if they do not tell the truth,” he said.

Mr Farage also called for Parliament to force local authorities to publish all police and social services reports relating to grooming gangs over the past 40 years throughout the entire country as a “public record that everybody can read”.

Last week, the Clacton MP said that if his Reform UK party wins the next election, it would quadruple funding for the National Crime Agency (NCA) taskforce on group child sex abuse from £100 million to £400m per year.

The debate in the Commons on grooming gangs this week was spurred by Greater Yarmouth MP and Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe, who organised a private inquiry into the mass rapes that heard from survivors of the barbaric gangs, many of whom confirmed the reality that they were often targeted because they were white and non-Muslim.

Recounting some of their testimonies, Lowe told the committee that one survivor said: “Race did play a part. Throughout my exploitation. The other girls I encountered or were abused along side me, were almost all exclusively White.”

Another said: “As a Christian, wearing my cross would be special to me. But it was just used as a way to break me down. They would shout, ‘Where is your God now? Has your God forsaken you?’”

Lowe relayed that one survivor noted that her abuse appeared to get worse around Islamic holidays, saying: “Things would escalate around Eid. Worse. More violent. The parties would be bigger. More people involved”

While long dismissed as “conspiracy theories” of the so-called “far-right”, an independent review last year from Dame Louise Casey forced the left-wing Labour government to admit that grooming gangs were primarily made up of Pakistani Muslims, who sought to sexually exploit vulnerable white working class girls.