Report: Germany Strikes Deal with Taliban to Deport Criminals to Afghanistan

The German government struck a deal with the Taliban to conduct frequent deportation flights of Afghan nationals back to their country, a report states.

The plan is reportedly part of the efforts of the German government to ramp up the deportation of Afghan nationals who have committed serious crimes in the European nation.

The newspaper Bild an Sonntag reports that the agreed upon deportation flights are the result of “secret negotiations, at the technical working level” between representatives of Germany’s Interior Ministry and the Taliban.

The German government reportedly aims to establish a permanent “deportation airlift” between both nations to expel Afghan nationals who have committed serious crimes as well as to expel Afghan individuals presently detained in Germany who are deemed a threat to public safety — including, but not limited to, rapists and drug dealers.

Bild, citing information from the negotiations, stated that at least three deportation charter flights will take place every month, with the intent of carrying out individual deportations via scheduled flights at any time. Per the outlet, at least 100 identified offenders who are flagged for deportation are currently still in regular custody on under deportation detention.

“The deportation of criminals to Afghanistan is carried out regularly and reliably. Anyone who abuses our protection and commits serious crimes here must seek a future in their home country,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told Bild.

“Our society has a legitimate interest in ensuring that criminals leave our country. This is being consistently enforced,” he continued.

Germany, during the government led by former Chancellor Olaf Scholz

officially resumed deportation of Afghan nationals in 2024 after a years-long pause following the Taliban’s return to power in the Middle Eastern nation in 2021. The deportation flights, however appear to have stalled in the following months, until the current German coalition government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly resumed deportation flights to Afghanistan in July 2025.

Since then, the German government sought to strike a concise deportation deal with the Taliban to send Afghan nationals who have committed crimes in Germany back to their country, with further deportation flights having sporadically taken place.

At least three such deportation flights to Kabul have reportedly been carried out so far throughout 2026. Die Welt reported that one such deportation flight took place last week on June 16. Per the outlet, the flight saw the deputation of 32 Afghan men from the Leipzig/Halle Airport to Kabul as agreed upon between Germany and the Taliban.

A German Interior Ministry spokesperson detailed to Die Welt at the time that the group of deportees included men convicted of rape, homicide, child sexual abuse, drug trafficking and extortion.