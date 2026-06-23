LONDON (AP) – The estranged husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Tuesday for embezzling more than 400,000 pounds ($540,000) from the Scottish National Party to fund a luxury lifestyle when he was its chief executive.

Peter Murrell, 61, admitted using party funds to buy a high-priced motorhome and two cars including a Jaguar.

He also bought luxury goods such as Bremont watches and household items that included two toilet seats. He was given credit for time served.

“All told, this was a calculated crime of dishonesty,” Judge James Young said.

“And let me make it clear to you, one factor in the sentence which I imposed today will be to act as a deterrent to any senior officials in other large organizations who might be tempted to abuse their position in the way that you did.”

Sturgeon has distanced herself from Murrell’s crimes and says she was not aware of his crimes.

Murrell’s sentencing caps a tumultuous period for Scotland’s dominant party, which supports independence from the United Kingdom, and the former power couple once at its helm.