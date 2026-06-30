Monaco Parcel Bomb Injures Sanctioned Ukraine Oligarch, Triggers Police Hunt

A parcel bomb explosion in Monaco on Monday wounded at least three people — including Ukrainian tycoon Vadym Iermolaiev, sanctioned by the Kyiv government over his ties to Russia.

A yet-to-be identified suspect is believed to have fled on foot to France and is still on the run. Monaco authorities reportedly ruled out the possibility the incident was a terrorist attack as of Tuesday morning.

The government of Monaco detailed through social media statement the explosion occurred shortly before 09:00 p.m. (local time), not far from Place des Moulins, a central transit hub in the Principality.

Video surveillance footage indicates the suspect fled towards the municipality of Beausoleil in France.

Christophe Mirmand, Monaco’s Minister of State, detailed to reporters the explosive device contained bolts and buckshot. The minister reportedly stressed, “This is the first time in history, to my knowledge, that such an act has taken place in the principality.”

Vadym Iermolaiev and his partner remain in critical condition, while a 13 year-old boy, presumed to be the couple’s child, reportedly suffered less serious injuries in the explosion. The three injured individuals were reportedly transported to a French hospital in Nice. The full extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Le Figaro described Iermolaiev as a “VIP Refugee” in Monaco, who fled to the Principality since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The Ukrainian tycoon has been subject to sanctions from the Ukrainian government since 2023 over his ties to Russia. Le Figaro pointed out Iermolaiev continued his alcohol trading activities in Crimea, one of the regions still under Russian occupation.

The unidentified suspect was seen on CCTV cameras placing a backpack in the lobby of a residential building in Monaco’s Révérend Père Louis Frolla street, which borders France.

French broadcaster BFM, citing information from Monaco’s Pubic Security, reports the individual was wearing “beige trousers, a black jacket, and a black hat that partially concealed his face.” Minister Mirmand told BFM that four other individuals were taken to the hospital — but that neither of them were injured, “but simply shaken” by the explosion.

“It is important to be able to work with the intelligence services to identify the victims’ environment, to determine if other individuals might be affected by specific threats, and to ensure that these events do not recur in the principality,” Mirmand told reporters.

According to Monaco-based outlets, Prince Albert II issued a statement on Monday night condemning the explosion as a “criminal explosion” and as a “heinous crime.”

“My thoughts go first to the victims, their loved ones and the residents directly affected by this heinous act. Princess Charlene, my family and I wish to express our compassion and unwavering support,” the statement read in part.