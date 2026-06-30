Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders has called for Moroccan soccer rioters to be deported — alongside their family members — after unrest broke out in the Hague following the North African nation’s victory over the Netherlands.

Following a nail-biter of a knockout round World Cup match in Mexico, in which Morocco advanced to the round of 16 after beating the Dutch national team on penalties, Moroccan migrants took to the streets of cities across the Netherlands.

However, while they began as joyful celebrations, the gatherings were ultimately marred by violence and clashes with police in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the Dutch news outlet NU, at around 6:30 am local time, Moroccan supporters began pelting police officers with stones and fireworks in the Schilderswijk area of The Hague.

One man was even arrested at gunpoint after allegedly firing a pistol at officers, though this later turned out to be a BB gun.

In response, riot police were deployed to multiple areas of the city, and a water cannon was used to disperse a rowdy crowd.

In total, 13 arrests were made in the political centre of the country, while multiple arrests were made in other Dutch cities as well, including in Rotterdam.

Responding to the violent scenes, Dutch Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders said of the Moroccan rioters: “Arrest them and preferably deport them to Morocco along with their family members.”

Moroccan fans have a growing reputation for violent outbursts in the Netherlands, including for the 2022 riots following their country’s victory over neighbouring Belgium in the World Cup. Dozens were arrested, and police were also forced to deploy tear gas and water cannons.

Earlier this year, riots also broke out in the Hague after the Moroccan national team lost in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Moroccans are one of the largest ethnic minority groups living in the Netherlands, with over 433,000 first or second-generation Moroccans living in the country, or around 2.4 per cent of the total population.