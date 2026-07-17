Mother of Henry Nowak Killer Jailed For Hiding Sikh Murder Knife

The mother of the infamous murderer who stabbed student Henry Nowak and then invented a racial incident to distract police while his victim bled to death has been jailed for hiding the murder weapon.

53-year-old Kiran Kaur has been handed a three-year sentence by Southampton Crown Court in Hampshire, England over her role in the death of 18-year-old Anglo-Polish student Henry Nowak in December 2025. Her son, Vickrum Digwa has already been convicted and jailed over the killing, the court having heard that Digwa stabbed the defenceless teen multiple times and then repeatedly lied about the incident to police.

Digwa stated that he’d been assaulted and racially abused by Nowak, as the teen bled to death from his stab wounds. As reported, some of Nowak’s last words were “I’m not racist” and “I’ve been stabbed”, to which a police officer replied “I don’t think you have mate”.

Before police arrived at the scene, the murder weapon, an eight-inch Sikh “ceremonial” knife was removed and Kaur was convicted of hiding it. The Criminal Prosecution Service said in a statement after the three year custodial sentence was passed — although time already served and UK early release laws make it reasonably likely she won’t be behind bars much longer — that: “following the murder, Kaur took possession of the weapon used to kill Henry and assisted in its removal from the scene in an attempt to help her son and hinder the investigation.”

The court heard that despite living in the United Kingdom for 30 years, Kaur speaks only “little English”. Nevertheless, despite that and the conviction for assisting an offender by removing the knife, no deportation order was made by the judge.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge William Mousley KC told the mother of five that had she been a responsible parent, she would have helped police and encouraged her son to do the “right thing”, not ineffectively attempt to cover up a murder. He said:

…whilst he was talking to the [police] call operator, Vickrum told you to take the murder weapon, sheath and belt away. By then, you knew or believed that he had stabbed and injured Henry. Even if you might have believed that your son had been racially-abused and assaulted, you knew there could be no justification for him to have stabbed Henry. Your son had no significant injury. A responsible parent would have challenged their son over their actions and encouraged them to do the right thing. Instead, you took the knife home and put it with a larger collection of ceremonial and other weapons in your sons’ bedroom.

The weapon was later found by officers at the family home amid their collection of Sikh weaponry, and DNA testing of the blood on the knife confirmed it had been used to kill Henry Nowak. The judge said that even now, Kaur continues to deny guilt and showed no remorse. He continued:

Your role in this group activity was under the direction of others but it did add to the degradation of Henry being arrested when he was dying. You have no previous convictions and there is evidence of your otherwise positive character. You had a hard life in India although that improved when you married and came to the UK, nearly 30 years ago. You are embedded in your Sikh community but speak little English.

Kelly Newman, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said:

Henry Nowak was just 18 years old when he was murdered by Vickrum Digwa and our thoughts remain with Henry’s family and loved ones, who have endured unimaginable loss. Digwa lied to police about Henry after carrying out the senseless act of violence and in the immediate aftermath, Kiran Kaur chose to help her son by removing the murder weapon in a deliberate attempt to obstruct the investigation and hide crucial evidence. Those who seek to help murderers evade justice should be in no doubt that they too will be held accountable for their actions.

Separately, a trial continues for Kaur’s husband, the killer son Vickrum, and one of her other sons, Gurpreet. As reported, the three appeared before Southampton Magistrate’s court last week and pleaded not guilty to further charges of possession of swords, machetes, flick knives, knuckledusters, and other weapons.

The case is due to be heard next year and the two men not already imprisoned for murder were released on bail pending the hearing.