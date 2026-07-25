The views of people who support Britain’s hard-left Green Party are radically at odds with the wider population, polling shows, with a considerable majority viewing the United States of America as a “threat to UK national interests”.
The United States and Israel are a greater threat to the United Kingdom than China, Green voters are reported to have overwhelmingly said. Asked “which countries or geopolitical blocs present the greatest risk to the UK’s national interests” and asked to choose three from a list, six-in-ten of Green Party supporters chose the United States and around half selected Israel.
Those same Green voters also selected Russia 58 per cent of the time, and China in just 21 per cent of cases. The polling by YouGov for a lobbying firm on emerging reputational risk to business pinned what it said was concern about the United States on President Trump, leading some consumers to want to “reduce spending on U.S. products” because of “political leadership” and not wanting to “support the U.S. economy”.
While the perception of the United States as an outsized threat to the United Kingdom’s national interests was clear among hard-left voters, the result was an inversion of the national results, where Britons of all political persuasions said they saw Russia as the greatest threat on 62 per cent, followed by China on 37 per cent. Trailing as perceived threats was the United States on 31 per cent, Israel and Iran at les than 25 per cent each, and the European Union at six per cent, reports The Daily Telegraph.
Although those Green voters were most likely to see China as benign and the U.S. as problematic, the scale flips as the political scale leans right, with supporters of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK seeing China as a threat over half of the time. Reform voters against America barely registered, coming in at less than 15 per cent.
Britain’s Labour (globalist centre-left) and Liberal Democrats (globalist centrist) are closely grouped on opinions on the United States, and while not as extreme in their views as the hard-left Greens, were still close to half-half in seeing the U.S. as a threat, and saw America as more concerning than China in both cases.
The UK’s Green Party, which expresses such scepticism of the United States and Israel, has been identified as a vehicle used in the recent British political trend of rising “Islamopopulism”, the formerly environmental single issue party allegedly targeted by entryists looking for a vector to deliver on religious political goals. As previously reported of this emerging phenomenon:
The British electorate is seeing the rise of “Islamopopulism”, in which Muslim voters are abandoning their traditional political home of the Labour Party for left-wing alternatives and single-issue independents who cater to niche issues like Gaza, a think tank has found. According to a report from Policy Exchange, Muslim support for the Labour Party has collapsed from a high of around 80 per cent under former leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn to just 33 per cent today under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, while polling from JL Partners for the think tank warned that the party’s Islamic vote share could collapse even further in this week’s local elections in England.
For Muslim voters under the age of 25, support for Labour drops below 30 per cent. The report, which surveyed over 1,000 UK Muslims last month, found that amid the rise of “Islamopopulism” which focuses heavily on issues involving the Middle East rather than Britain, there has been declining support for Starmer’s Labour Party, which has dropped precipitously following his refusal to brand Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide”.
This has also coincided with surging support for the far-left Green Party under the revamped leadership of London Assembly Member Zack Polanski, who took over the party last year and has shifted its focus from environmentalism to multiculturalism in a bid to cater to the Muslim vote. Islamic voter support for the leftist party has surged from 18 per cent at the 2024 general election to 27 per cent today.
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