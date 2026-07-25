The views of people who support Britain’s hard-left Green Party are radically at odds with the wider population, polling shows, with a considerable majority viewing the United States of America as a “threat to UK national interests”.

The United States and Israel are a greater threat to the United Kingdom than China, Green voters are reported to have overwhelmingly said. Asked “which countries or geopolitical blocs present the greatest risk to the UK’s national interests” and asked to choose three from a list, six-in-ten of Green Party supporters chose the United States and around half selected Israel.

Those same Green voters also selected Russia 58 per cent of the time, and China in just 21 per cent of cases. The polling by YouGov for a lobbying firm on emerging reputational risk to business pinned what it said was concern about the United States on President Trump, leading some consumers to want to “reduce spending on U.S. products” because of “political leadership” and not wanting to “support the U.S. economy”.

While the perception of the United States as an outsized threat to the United Kingdom’s national interests was clear among hard-left voters, the result was an inversion of the national results, where Britons of all political persuasions said they saw Russia as the greatest threat on 62 per cent, followed by China on 37 per cent. Trailing as perceived threats was the United States on 31 per cent, Israel and Iran at les than 25 per cent each, and the European Union at six per cent, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Although those Green voters were most likely to see China as benign and the U.S. as problematic, the scale flips as the political scale leans right, with supporters of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK seeing China as a threat over half of the time. Reform voters against America barely registered, coming in at less than 15 per cent.

Britain’s Labour (globalist centre-left) and Liberal Democrats (globalist centrist) are closely grouped on opinions on the United States, and while not as extreme in their views as the hard-left Greens, were still close to half-half in seeing the U.S. as a threat, and saw America as more concerning than China in both cases.

The UK’s Green Party, which expresses such scepticism of the United States and Israel, has been identified as a vehicle used in the recent British political trend of rising “Islamopopulism”, the formerly environmental single issue party allegedly targeted by entryists looking for a vector to deliver on religious political goals. As previously reported of this emerging phenomenon: