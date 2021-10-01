The United States Bishops’ Conference (USCCB) denounced the Women’s Health Protection Act as “the most radical abortion bill ever,” insisting it bodes poorly for the future of the country.

“Last Friday, the House of Representatives voted to pass the most radical abortion bill ever,” reads a September 30 email titled “A Dark Day in America,” sent by the USCCB’s Office for Pro-Life Activities. Only one lone Democrat voted against the bill, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), while all the Republicans in the House voted against it.

The “so-called Women’s Health Protection Act” would trigger a series of “extreme actions,” the bishops warn, including “abortion on demand nationwide throughout every stage of pregnancy.”

If passed, the legislation would also annul “pro-life laws in every state and local government,” they continue, and would force Americans “to support abortions with their tax dollars.”

Moreover, the law would likely “eliminate conscience protections for doctors,” they lament, meaning that pro-life healthcare and medical personnel could be compelled to assist in the killing of the unborn or lose their jobs.

The bishops end their letter by urging concerned pro-life citizens to contact their Representative, “either to express gratitude for voting against the bill or to express strong, but respectful, disagreement for voting for it.”

They also encourage their readers to contact their Senators to “strongly urge them to oppose the Senate version of this bill when it comes up for a vote,” which is likely to happen in the very near future.

The U.S. Bishops have also announced that the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates Respect Life Month during all of October, while designating the first Sunday of October as Respect Life Sunday.

In their statement for Respect Life Month 2021, the bishops call on Catholics to advocate “against taxpayer-funded abortion, which targets the lives of millions of poor children and their mothers here in the United States.”

They also urge the faithful to reach out to and support “mothers experiencing a difficult pregnancy, especially low-income mothers in our communities.”

