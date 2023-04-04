Trans Pastor Compares Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale to Jesus

Micah Louwagie, the transgender pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota, has compared the treatment of trans shooter Audrey Hale to the treatment of Jesus in his passion.

The Jewish leaders were looking for “any excuse — valid or not — to crucify Jesus,” Rev. Louagie said in her April 2 sermon, and “they needed to kill him in order to preserve their good image.”

Transgender pastor compares treatment of 'marginalized' Nashville shooter to Jesus being crucified https://t.co/K5UzcHM5ZM — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 4, 2023

After reading the Biblical account of Jesus’ crucifixion, Louwagie, a biological female married to a woman, drew an analogy to the mass shooting in Nashville.

“There are a significant number of people who have deemed that the fact that the Nashville shooter happened to be a trans person — so it’s been reported — is just the excuse they need to call for the eradication of trans folks,” she declared.

WATCH: “Gun Control Rally Speaker Bemoans Violence Against Transgender Person Following Mass Shooting of Christians by Transgender Person”:

Rather than focusing on our “serious gun violence problem” or on the fact that six people are dead, “they have decided they need to cause more harm,” she added.

“Some folks have tried to focus on eradicating trans people as a solution, because they have been waiting, just waiting for an opportunity such as this,” she stated. “They’ve been waiting for a reason, any reason to stoke their hatred.”

The pastor went on to disparage supposed “allies” who abandon and betray transgender persons, just as Jesus’ disciples abandoned him when he was arrested.

WATCH: After Nashville Tragedy, The Media and the Left Focus on the REAL Victims: The Transgender Community:

“Marginalized folks, those of us with the least amount of privilege and power, they need those who have more privilege and power than they do to physically place their bodies between them and the people, powers and institutions that are literally killing them,” she argued.

In her sermon, Louwagie also called out politicians who make laws against drag shows and transgender athletes, comparing them to the Pharisees’ treatment of Jesus.

“Those leaders were looking for any excuse — valid or not, to crucify Jesus and they found that reason,” she said. “It’s baffling to me that someone’s existence can be so threatening, that people decide they need to be controlled, that they need laws made against them, or even worse, that the people that they find so threatening should die,” Louwagie said.

“Jesus did not die so violence could be perpetuated in God’s name. Jesus did not die for access to guns,” she said.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome