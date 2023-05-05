NY Catholic Conference Slams Kathy Hochul’s ‘Terribly Misguided’ Abortion Advocacy

The New York State Catholic Conference has slammed Governor Kathy Hochul as “terribly misguided” for signing legislation to hand out abortion pills on public college campuses.

“It’s tragic that young women away from home for the first time and facing a crisis pregnancy will be simply handed abortion pills to take care of the ‘problem,’ rather than be given the multi-layered supports they need,” said Dennis Poust, executive director of the Conference in a statement this week.

The Catholic Conference, which represents the Bishops of New York State in public policy matters, went on to criticize the Democratic governor’s aggressive abortion advocacy.

“Governor Hochul’s single-minded focus on increasing abortions in the state, as though she’s trying to win some sort of ghoulish contest, is terribly misguided,” the statement said. “New York has many problems that need tackling; access to abortion is not one of them.”

Hochul signed State Assembly Bill 1395C earlier this week in the presence of abortion activists. The new law requires public university campuses to provide abortion drugs to students.

According to the legislation, public colleges must employ or contract with individuals authorized to prescribe abortion drugs on campus or provide abortion referrals to students off campus.

“Every campus of the state university of New York and every campus of the city university of New York shall provide access to medication abortion to all students enrolled at such institutions,” the text of the law states.

In a statement, Hochul said she was “proud to sign these landmark pieces of legislation that protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive health care.”

“As anti-choice extremists and judges continue to roll back abortion rights across the country, we are fighting back here in New York,” Hochul said.

“Under my watch, I will continue to ensure that New York remains a safe harbor for those in need of care,” she declared.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a similar statement, saying that while “extremists across the nation continue their unrelenting assault on our most basic human rights, I am proud that in our great state we are working hard every day to protect reproductive freedom, including expanding access to birth control and ensuring that medication abortion is available to students.”

“It is your body, and here in New York, it will always be your choice,” she stated.

