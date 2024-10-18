PHOTOS: 6,500 Ole Miss Students Pack Arena for Night of Worship, Baptisms

Thousands of University of Mississippi students packed into the campus’s arena to worship and make declarations of faith in Jesus Christ at an October 10 event, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reported.

An impressive 6,500 “Ole Miss” pupils filled the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford to partake in singing praise music, hearing the gospel, and get baptized, Unite US event organizers said with photos on social media:

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.Ole Miss, you absolutely blew us away tonight. The Pavilion was packed with 6,500 college… Posted by Unite US on Wednesday, October 9, 2024

“Ole Miss, you absolutely blew us away tonight,” the Christian group said.

“College students, we are so proud of your boldness to let go of the things that have been holding you back from all God has in store for you.”

A touching video posted to Instagram shows a young woman sharing the story of how an “act of God” delivered her from a suicide attempt after suffering from trauma and drug addiction during her teen years and led her to “fully” accept Jesus into her heart.

The student’s tears of joy were captured as she emerged from the baptism pool after sharing her testimony.

“I believe this is the generation that will usher in the greatest move of God we’ve ever seen, and we’re seeing that,” event organizer Tonya Prewett said in a September podcast. “And I do believe what we had in the fall and the spring of this past year is just the beginning. Greater things are coming, and I feel for the end of this year and leading into 2025, something greater is coming. God is doing something across this nation… I do believe this move of God on college campuses is ushering in a greater awakening.”

In an October 11 Facebook post, the evangelist said that “God moved at Ole Miss”: