Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan recently offered insights into President-elect Donald Trump’s faith.

“There seems to be a newfound appreciation for the role of faith, especially in our country,” he told Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo during an interview at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Dolan continued:

I think President Trump tapped into that. I’ve had talks with him before in the past. He was pretty blunt [that] he can’t say that he was raised as a very zealous Christian, but he takes his Christian faith seriously. He has a lot of memories about Norman Vincent Peale, the famous preacher here in New York, down… on Fifth Avenue, and I think he means it. I think the assassination attempts kind of renewed in him, “There’s something beyond me that I think is watching over me, and it’s got a task for me.” And what he expresses personally seems to be expressed more and more throughout the world. And that’s part of America.

In August, Trump told Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Must that he was “more of a believer” in God after the assassination attempt on his life in July, per Breitbart News.

He commented, “I’m a believer now. I’m more of a believer, I think. A lot of people have said that.”

After he survived a second assassination attempt, Trump said, “There’s something going on, perhaps it’s God,” Breitbart News reported in September:

On July 13, Trump narrowly survived the first assassination attempt against him after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire while he was delivering his remarks during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Two months later, on September 15, Trump survived a second assassination attempt on his life after wannabe assassin suspect Ryan Wesley Routh was caught hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course, where he appeared to be lying in wait for Trump, who was golfing, to come into his view.

During an interview in September, Trump said the United States is “missing a lot of religion,” and there are “no real guardrails without it,” according to Breitbart News.