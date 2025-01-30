Pope Francis Pledges Prayers for Victims of Potomac Plane Crash

ROME — Pope Francis has pledged his prayers for “all those affected” by the fatal midair collision of a passenger plane and military helicopter near Washington, DC’s, Ronald Reagan National Airport on January 29.

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of almighty God, I offer my deepest sympathies to the families who are now mourning the loss of a loved one,” the pontiff said in a January 30 telegram addressed to “the Honorable” President Donald J. Trump.

“I likewise pray for those involved in the recovery efforts and invoke upon all in the nation the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” he concluded.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, a military helicopter manned by three soldiers crashed into a commercial airliner carrying over 60 passengers during the plane’s descent into Ronald Reagan Airport. The airliner was arriving from Wichita, Kansas.

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement indicating that a PSA Airlines regional jet, ‘operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines,’ ‘collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach’ to Reagan Airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate,” the report stated.

Passengers on the plane included a group of figure skaters, coaches, and family members returning from a training camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

For his part, Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge asked for prayers for all those affected by the tragedy.

“May we be united in prayer for all those tragically impacted by the accident near Reagan airport,” he wrote on X. “We ask God to embrace them in his love; to grant strength to their families; and to watch over all first responders.”

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori also exhorted people to pray for the victims and their families.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the tragic collision at Reagan National Airport,” Lori said. “Let us pray for them and for their loved ones who mourn them. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the first responders during this very difficult time.”

President Trump took to Truth Social, where he expressed his consternation over the bizarre accident.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time,” he noted. “It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn.”

“Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” he continued. “This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

“What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!” he wrote.

