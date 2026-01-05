Ravens Kicker Tyler Loop: ‘God’s Got My Back Even When Stuff Sucks’

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop expressed that God has his “back even when stuff sucks” after he missed a 44-yard kick during Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers, Loop told reporters that faith was a “big part” of his life. Loop also shared how, while it was “disappointing,” it was time to “move on and get ready for the next kick.”

“Faith is a big part of my life, and right now I’m reading the book of Romans, and in Romans 8 it says, ‘And God works for the good of those who love him, who are called according to his purpose.’ It’s a verse that just reminds me, like, ultimately I’m here to love on the guys around me, and I’m here to try and have their back and be a good teammate and be a good representative of the organization and steward the gifts I’ve been given,” Loop shared.

Loop added that he was “super grateful” to be playing with the Ravens, and that he has to remind himself, “God’s got my back, even when stuff sucks.”

Breitbart News reported that after Loop missed the 44-yard kick, fans took to his Instagram to send “hateful messages directed towards him and his fiancée, Julia Otto.”

Some comments said they hoped he would “get divorced,” while others said there was still “time to cancel the wedding.”