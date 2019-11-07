Justice Garcia lost all of her hair after receiving chemotherapy for leukemia at 20 months old. Now, she and her family have cut 36 inches of their hair to celebrate that she has been cancer-free for five years.

Justice; her mother, Geraldine Jones; and her sister, Bianca Garcia have spent the last five years growing their hair for the occasion.

“Back in 2014, she was 20 months old and diagnosed with AML leukemia,” Jones told KQRE. “They told us six sessions for her. We were there for 10 months.”

“In October of 2014, she was released from the hospital and here we are today, 2019, five years almost to the day,” she added. “We have decided we want to cut our hair in honor of her cancer-free remission.”

All three of them went to an Albuquerque salon, each of them cutting 12 inches of their hair in honor of Justice’s five-year remission date:

Together, they donated a total of 36 inches to be given to the nonprofit Wigs for Kids, which provides hair replacements for children who have lost their hair to chemotherapy, radiation, alopecia, and other medical conditions at no cost to the children or their families.

Wigs for Kids says it differs from other hair donation nonprofits in that it makes the hairpieces more durable for children, designing them to withstand everything from swimming to sleepovers.