Melania Trump Gives 150 Lunches to Children’s Hospital in Maryland

First lady Melania Trump gave 150 boxed lunches to a children’s hospital in Maryland this week to help support those impacted by the coronavirus.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for President Donald Trump who served as White House press secretary until early last month, said the first lady sent the lunches to the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, to feed patients and staff.

“Supporting those impacted by the effects of COVID-19 is something the First Lady cares deeply about, and as we navigate these unique times she will continue to reach out to people in a variety of ways,” Grisham said.

Grisham added that the food was sent via “contact-free delivery” with social distancing guidelines to protect everyone.

Melania has also recently sent lunches to staff working at Trader Joe’s, and donated Be Best packages to patients and staff in hospitals around the country.

In the last week alone, Melania sent care packages to hospitals in 10 states and Washington, DC, in what she said was a “small token of appreciation” for their “courage.”

She also praised frontline workers for their efforts to combat the coronavirus in a tweet last month.

“We salute essential workers in the health care industry who are fighting to save lives,” she tweeted April 18. “We thank those who put themselves at risk to keep our grocery stores, pharmacies & gas stations open. Those who ensure that our power plants & factories are up & running, that we have internet & phones to stay in touch.”

“Those delivering mail & packages to all us at home & keeping the shelves stocked. Our deepest gratitude & appreciation goes to each & every one of you,” she continued.