Drone Light Show Thanks Frontline Workers of Coronavirus Pandemic

One hundred and forty drones launched up to 500 feet in the sky in Nashville to put on a light show to honor the city’s frontline workers.

The drones took off from Vanderbilt Stadium, lighting up the Nashville sky with inspiring messages of gratitude and other positive images, WZTV reported.

The ten-minute show was produced by Nashville-based StrictlyFX in collaboration with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. to show appreciation for those health care workers and other workers who have put their lives at risk for the coronavirus pandemic and the March 3 tornado.

A video of the show displayed messages of “thank you heroes,” a rainbow, two stick figures with the number six between them, and an EMS symbol.

The show began at 9 p.m. and went on for about ten minutes. The drone show is the second of its kind. The first one took place at the University of Pennsylvania, according to a press release from Vanderbilt University.