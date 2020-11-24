6-Year-Old Florida Girl Is Being Hailed a Hero for Getting Mother Medical Attention

A six-year-old Florida girl is being hailed as a hero for keeping calm and getting her mother medical attention while she was in the middle of a medical emergency.

Esperanza Lopez’s mother, Angela Lopez, was attempting to assemble a cabinet at their home when she fell off a ladder on her back and was unable to get up.

Esperanza, at first, ran to get help, but could not find anyone.

It was at that point Esperanza found her mother’s cell phone and told her mother, “Mommy, it’s ok. Don’t cry. I’m just going to call 911.”

“My mommy fell off a ladder,” Esperanza told a 911 dispatcher. “She can’t move. I don’t know why.”

Angela said she began crying tears of joy once she heard the ambulance arrive.

“She is most definitely my hero,” Angela said.

Angela has underlying medical conditions, so she taught Esperanza how to dial 911 in an emergency.

Firefighters and dispatchers visited the first-grader at school, arriving in a fire truck and an ambulance.

Polk County Fire Rescue presented Esperanza with the “911 award” and spoke to her classmates about what they need to do if they were ever in a situation where they needed to call for help.