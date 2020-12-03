San Francisco has banned smoking tobacco inside apartments due to secondhand smoke concerns but residents are still allowed to smoke pot.

“The Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to approve the ordinance making San Francisco the largest city in the country to ban tobacco smoking inside apartments,” the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The initial proposal hoped to ban people from smoking weed inside their apartments but officials voted to exclude smoking marijuana when cannabis activists said the law would remove their only legal place to do so.

“After starting this in January, I’m happy to report @sfbos passed my Smoke-free Multi-Unit Housing Legislation tonight, with a cannabis exemption,” Norman Yee, president of the San Francisco board of supervisors, tweeted Tuesday. “Secondhand smoke causes harm & everyone should have clean air to breathe where they live. Thanks to my colleagues for their support!” he concluded.