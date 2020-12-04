Paratroopers Take Part in Jumps to Donate over 1,500 Toys to Kids

Amy Furr

More than 1,000 paratroopers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, jumped from C-130 aircraft and helicopters this week to help donate toys to needy children.

The jumps took place Wednesday and Thursday as part of the 82nd Airborne Division’s All-American Presents from Paratroopers (A2P2) event, according to the Army Times.

“Of the jumpers, 600 were selected in a raffle that was held Monday. To enter the raffle, each paratrooper donated a toy to the Travis Mills Foundation, which served as the division’s liaising partner,” the Times report continued.

The nonprofit foundation plans to distribute the more than 1,500 toys to local charities such as the North Carolina Children’s Home Society, the Armed Services YMCA, the Fort Bragg USO, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fayetteville Urban Ministry.

“Jumpers selected in the toy lottery had the privilege of earning foreign paratrooper wings by jumping under the supervision of a foreign jumpmaster,” the Times article said.

Last week, Maj. Timothy Crawley explained that Presents from Paratroopers is a great training event but it is also a way to serve the community.

“This is an opportunity for paratroopers to give back and close the circle of support. This is our legacy. We take care of those around us, we train, we train hard, but we have fun and we’re creative with doing it,” he noted:

“So this is just another example of what it’s like to live and serve in the 82nd Airborne Division,” Crawley noted.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mills said he was lucky to be at Fort Bragg for the event and thanked all of his supporters.

“We are very honored to partner with the 82nd airborne division on this annual toy drive!! I hope everyone has a fantastic day and thanks again for everything you help us achieve at the Travis Mills Foundation!!” he concluded.

