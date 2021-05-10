During a snowstorm a few months ago in Toledo, Ohio, Jimmy Preston saw John Brandeberry walking. So, he stopped and gave him a ride to his job at Kroger.

Following their chance meeting, Preston worked with the nonprofit group Blessings in Disguise to give Brandeberry the money to take driver’s education classes and pay the fees to get a driver’s license, 13 ABC reported.

Brandeberry has since earned his license. On Thursday, he got a big surprise when he received a paid-off Toyota Rav 4.

The Jim White Toyota dealership covered over half the price and money from a GoFundMe page Preston created took care of the rest and also six months’ worth of car insurance.

Congratulations, Kroger John! We hope you will love your Rav4! #blessingsindisguise Posted by Jim White Toyota on Thursday, May 6, 2021

According to the fundraising page, the young man, who works as a night stocker at the store, was never taught how to drive and his family could not afford driver’s education classes:

When I picked John up in the worst of conditions he said “I have to get there because a lot of people will call off.” His managers love him and he is a dependable, hard worker. I am creating this fundraising campaign to raise enough money to get John a reliable, all weather vehicle as his job is essential. Also to reward him for his stunning dedication and work ethic (which are humbling), as well as him being an awesome human being (squeaky clean record).

As of Monday afternoon, the page has raised $7,005 of its $5,000 goal.

In addition to the car, Brandeberry will receive a bike rack and a bicycle, the 13 ABC article said.

“A small amount of assistance can steer us away from longer term problems like depression, poverty and homelessness, preventing otherwise productive lives from degenerating into hopeless ruin,” the Blessings in Disguise website read.

Once he received the gift Thursday, Bradenberry said it proved there are still good people out there.

“You should treat everyone how you want to be treated,” he concluded.