Video appears to show a woman confronting staff members at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles after a man reportedly entered the women’s section with his genitals exposed.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong shared clips Saturday of the incident, writing, “He identified as a ‘woman.’ The employees said he had a right to do that. The employees say that it’s the law.”

In the first video, a woman approached the spa’s counter to speak with an employee.

“It’s okay for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls underage. Your spa, Wi Spa, condoned that. Is that what you’re saying?” she asked:

A woman confronted the staff at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles after a man walked into the women's section with his genitals hanging out in front of girls. He identified as a "woman." The employees said he had a right to do that. The employees say that it's the law. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/m1VbU0WU6A — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

As the employee appeared to answer her question, the woman stated, “What sexual orientation? I see a dick. It lets me know he’s a man. He is a man. He is a man, he is not no female.”

She then said other women and girls were offended by what they saw, adding, “And you did nothing. Absolutely nothing. In fact, you sided with him.”

“So, Wi Spa is in agreement with men that just say they are a woman and they can go down there with their penis and get into the women’s section. Is that what you’re saying? Really, what law? What law? So women can go into the men’s with their breasts?” she continued.

The woman then appeared to urge another female customer to get her money back.

“There is no such thing as transgender. He has a dick, okay? He has a penis,” the woman behind the camera told a man in a white shirt.

In the second clip, the woman said, “That’s traumatizing to see that. I’m a woman, I think this is a place right here, I’m told, only for women”:

The woman was confronted by a woke male ally who tried to insist that the man was "transgender." "It must be hard not being a real man, huh? Try it." Part 2 pic.twitter.com/PjdV9pXE75 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

According to its website, the spa said its kid’s zone earned it the title of “Best Family Fun Spa – Los Angeles 2010.”

“At Wi Spa, we take the concept of a ‘day spa’ to a whole new level – or four to be exact, with our Women’s floor, Men’s floor, The Family-Friendly JIMJILBANG and our rooftop terrace,” the site read.

However, Facebook users who saw the videos criticized the business following the alleged incident.

“Who in their right mind would patronize your spa that allows men to roam around with their genitals hanging out for all, including children to see. Stop trying to normalize this type of behavior!” one person commented.

“No way am I patronising a spa that allows men into the women’s private areas,” another user said.