A Waffle House waitress in North Carolina got the surprise of her life when a country music star left her a big tip after picking up his meal.

The star noticed Shirell “Honey” Lackey doing double duties and caring for her little girl at work as she served customers, WGHP reported Friday.

Lackey pulled a double shift that evening at the Greensboro restaurant from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The tipper, whom the waitress wanted to keep anonymous, gave her $1,000 when someone with his entourage tipped her $50 and told the star about Lackey prior to ordering his meal.

Lackey explained that after she saw the tip, he also offered her words of encouragement.

“He’s like, ‘I just heard you were here at work with your baby for 15 hours.’ He’s like ‘I have to respect a mother that would do whatever it takes to support their child in a society where people don’t even want to work anymore,'” she recalled.

In addition, the anonymous musician presented Lackey with two concert tickets and sent baby clothes and toys to her house for her little girl whose name is Bella.

“It feels good to be recognized. I mean, I don’t do it to be recognized, I do it because Bella is everything, but it’s nice to be recognized for doing the things we do as mothers,” Lackey noted.

