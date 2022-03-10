When a 13-year-old girl in Oakland, California, realized her backpack, which held her tablet and a laptop, was stolen on her way to the hospital for surgery, she was devastated. But to her surprise, a citizen is helping turn the situation into something positive, KTVU reported on Wednesday.

Jazz Hardrict is a patient at Children’s Hospital getting ready to undergo bone-marrow transplant surgery due to sickle-cell disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, sickle cell disease is known as a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. The illness can be painful and cause additional serious problems.

A video from 2018 detailed Jazz’s condition and said doctors thought she would live until about 25. However, scientists believe a cure is just around the corner:

Seeking a Cure for Sickle Cell – Jazz's Story Scientists believe that a cure for sickle cell disease – once a life sentence – is within reach. When Jazz Hardrict was diagnosed, doctors said she had a life expectancy of 25. Now, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital scientists believe a cure will be discovered within her lifetime. THANK YOU to all of our children’s health supporters – you’ve given kids like Jazz a new lease on life. #UCSFDonorsRock Posted by UCSF on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

On Sunday, her backpack was taken from her grandmother’s car when they stopped before arriving at the hospital. Inside it were other educational items, including a tablet and a laptop.

However, the family received huge support after the story aired, and with that came the gift of a refurbished MacBook.

A person named Mike Panico sent the donation to the hospital and also included a new backpack in the surprise.

KTVU later spoke with Panico, who explained he understood the girl’s situation. The father of three was reminded of being at the same hospital when he was young and had a paper route for a local newspaper.

A cut on his hand turned into a staph infection, and he explained that at the time, it was difficult for his single mother.

Now, the owner of Northbay Networks said he had the spare computer and wanted to do something to help.

Although Jazz’s surgery will take place soon and she will remain in the hospital for a few months, thanks to the kindness of a stranger, she now has the ability to stay connected with friends and teachers.