“First the bad news – someone stole 7-year-old Marcos’ red and black posterior walker right out of his yard on Pine Street in Bartow sometime between Sunday, March 20th and Monday, March 21st,” the post read, adding he attended Wahneta Elementary.

“The good news is thanks to your generous donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, our deputies were able to buy Marcos a brand-new walker, in a beautiful shade of blue,” the office said.

A photo showed Marcos proudly using the shiny walker, and another captured the moment he stood alongside loved ones and a first responder with his backpack ready to go:

According to the Together website by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a posterior walker gives support to the individual from behind.

“This type of walker can help with posture and balance during standing and walking,” the site read.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s post had garnered over 4,000 reactions, and users expressed their thoughts about what had transpired.

“I know this little guy, Marcos. He is the sweetest boy ever and his family is so loving and caring. Thank you to the Sheriff’s office for replacing his walker. And shame on whoever stole his,” one person wrote.

“His new walker looks even better than the old one. How sweet that he has this great new one now! You all are the best!” another person said of the special gift.

Citizens with information about the apparent theft were asked to contact Detective Doerr at 863-678-4115.