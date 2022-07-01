The San Diego Pride parade was sponsored by the Rady Children’s Hospital, which profits from children’s attempts to change their sex.

Among the sponsors of the San Diego pride parade are the Rady Children’s Hospital of San Diego, as well as an array of other institutions in the healthcare industry.

The Rady Children’s Hospital of San Diego has a Center for “Gender-Affirming” Care, which offers a number of services such as “comprehensive gender assessment,” “surgical referrals,” “insurance advocacy,” “gender-affirming medical care,” and “gender-affirming vocal therapy,” among others. The hospital also offers hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers to children.

Beyond just profiting from children’s attempts to change their sex, the children’s hospital also directly encourages the phenomena by promoting books intended for children. The children’s hospital promotes a number of books on their resources page that directly encourage children to attempt to change their sex, including “The Transgender Child,” “The Gender Creative Child,” and “I am Jazz.” The page also includes a graphic that claims that gender is a spectrum and a “range of expression,” also specifically claiming that it is not defined by body parts or chromosomes. “I am Jazz” follows a boy who “knew that she had a girl’s brain in a boy’s body” since he was two.

On the resource list are also a number of organizations that promote the idea that children can change their sex. One such organization, which is linked to on the Rady Children Hospital of San Diego’s website, is the Endocrine Society. The Endocrine Society advocates for “gender diverse youth” to have access to “puberty suppression, hormone therapy, and medically indicated surgery,” and that such medical interventions should be covered by insurance.

Such services can be very costly for patients – and profitable for providers – with puberty blockers costing up to $1,200 a month for injections or $18,000 for an injection. Meanwhile, certain surgeries can range in cost from $10,000 to $30,000, or even $20,000 to $50,000 and beyond, depending on the desired results.

The children’s hospital’s Center for Gender Affirming Care also promoted a number of LGBTQ advocacy groups that endorse child sex change attempts, including GLAAD and GenderSpectrum. The Rady Children’s Hospital of San Diego was only one of several healthcare institutions to sponsor the San Diego Pride parade. The children’s hospital was joined by AMN Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, and UC San Diego Health.

In Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Health specifically sponsored the children’s portion of the city’s Pride parade, which featured a drag queen story hour. Like the Rady Children’s Hospital, the Vanderbilt Health Associated Network profits from the sex change attempts of children.

Breitbart News contacted the Rady Children’s Hospital, asking what motivated them to become a sponsor, as well as if they offered any support to those that regret attempting to change their sex. The Rady Children’s Hospital of San Diego did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com