The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine called on tech corporations to censor “misinformation” about child sex changes.

Levine, a man who identifies as a woman, advocated for big tech to censor what he referred to as “misinformation” in an address to the Federation of State Medical Boards in New Orleans in May.

During the address, Levine remarked that health professionals “must continue and expand their work to address health misinformation directly.” He added, “I’d like to just talk briefly about another area of substantial misinformation that is directly impacting health equity in our nation, and that is the health equity of sexual and gender minorities.”

Wow. Rachel Levine advocates for information censorship, asking healthcare professionals to stop “health misinformation” and “collectively advocate for our tech companies to create a healthier, cleaner, information environment.” Thank goodness for @elonmusk’s Twitter!! 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/joweq8KgeU — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) December 25, 2022

Levine went on to say, “There is substantial misinformation about gender-affirming care for transgender and gender diverse individuals” and claimed that America is “facing an onslaught of anti-LGBTQI+ actions at the state levels across the United States,”

Biden’s administration official defended so-called “gender-affirming care,” a set of medical interventions that seek to change an individual’s sex. ​​”The positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute,” Levine added.

He also doubled down on his advocacy for censorship, saying, “We need to use our clinicians’ voice to collectively advocate for our tech companies to create a healthier, cleaner information environment.”

Levine has told doctors they need to become “ambassadors” to normalize transgender identification among children, Breitbart News previously reported. The Biden administration official contended that conversations on the topic “don’t need to be limited or restricted to a medical setting.”

A recent poll from Harvard Harris found that an overwhelming majority of respondents favor “new national laws protecting internet and social media users from corporate censorship.” A full 70 percent of the 1,851 respondents said they support the creation of such a law.

Individuals from both political parties support the hypothetical law, with 72 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans favoring the legislation. Meanwhile, 71 percent of independents also favor the hypothetical measure.

The poll of registered voters asked respondents if they believed a number of different statements should be allowed or banned on Twitter. Just 31 percent of respondents said they think the phrase “children as young as nine should take hormones and sex change drugs if they feel they are of another sex” should be allowed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a full 69 percent of respondents said they believe the statement should be banned from the social media platform.

Respondents were also asked if Twitter should ban or allow the phrase “children under 18 should not be provided sex change hormones, drugs, or operations.” Just over 1,000 respondents, or 54 percent of the sample, said the phrase should be allowed on the platform, while 46 percent said it should be banned.

The poll, taken on December 14th and 15th of 2022, “reflect[s] a nationally representative sample,” the description reads.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com