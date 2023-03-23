Trans-Identifying Flight Attendant Featured in United Airlines Ad Commits Suicide

A trans-identifying flight attendant who was featured in advertisements for United Airlines committed suicide, leaving behind a heartbreaking note.

Kayleigh Scott was found dead in his Denver, Colorado home. Scott left behind a heartbreaking suicide note apologizing to those he said he “let down.”

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down,” posts on Scott’s Facebook and Instagram accounts read. It went on to say, “I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.”

The posts also read, ”Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection of you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better. To Ashley, Cynthia, Regine & Sophia. I am so sorry.”

“Please remember me for the good memories we have shared, and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side,” Scott said in the posts.

Scott’s sister, Ashley Scott, confirmed that he had passed, remarking, “To all who have commented and those watching this post, Kay has passed.” Ashley also said “Thank you for your concern and outpouring of love for her. We are going to miss her so much.”

Meanwhile, Scott’s mother memorialized him in a post of her own, writing:

I am so unbelievably proud to have you as my daughter, proud and amazed by everything that you have done in your life, your smile was absolutely beautiful, your laughter was unbelievably contagious, your heart was bigger than any of us could have ever understood.

Kayleigh Scott was previously featured in an advertisement for United Airlines in 2020, which celebrated “Transgender Day of Remembrance.” The video included pictures before and after Scott had decided to attempt to transition into a woman.

United Airlines remarked “We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers.”

