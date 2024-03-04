‘Cluster of Fentanyl Overdoses’ Ravages Northern California

Health officials in a northern California county have recently reported a “cluster of fentanyl overdoses” that included five deaths in the last half of February.

“We’re experiencing a cluster of fentanyl overdoses in our community currently,” said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis in a Friday announcement.

Referring to the ongoing fentanyl crisis as a “major public health threat,” Willis went on to say that the recent fentanyl overdose surge is four times higher than the “usual” rate.

The recorded deaths took place between February 14 and March 1, with preliminary investigations finding that each person may have consumed both fentanyl and methamphetamine.

RELATED — California Is a MESS! Cops Give Narcan to PUPPY Exposed to Fentanyl

Irvine Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

“We also found increases in wastewater concentrations of these substances recently, and in 911 calls for non-fatal overdoses,” the health official added before recommending that drug users should “carry Narcan,” “don’t use substances alone,” and test drugs with fentanyl test strips before using.

According to Willis, every community in Marin County is suffering from drug addiction.

While Willis did not discuss the root cause of the fentanyl crisis, Breitbart News’s Peter Schweizer reveals the true culprits in his new book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

Seven-time New York Times bestselling author Schweizer dives deep into ties that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has with Chinese organized crime through his connections to known triad members. These connections go beyond the 2008 ChinaSF initiative he launched to bring Chinese businesses to San Francisco, Schweizer argues. Because of this, Newsom has ignored China’s role in the fentanyl trade that has killed so many Californians.