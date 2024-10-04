Most residents in western North Carolina hit by Hurricane Helene do not have flood insurance which brings more struggle in the storm’s aftermath.

WRAL News reported Thursday that separate coverage is needed for occurrences such as flooding. However, the majority of people living in that part of the state do not have that coverage.

“Only 0.7% of Buncombe County residents had flood insurance when Helene flooded their properties,” the outlet said, later adding that “even as donations flood in, the need remains immense, with property damage estimates in the double-digit billions in many western communities.”

Reuters analyzed government data and found that approximately one in 200 single family homes in western North Carolina have coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program, the outlet reported Friday:

According to the WRAL article, many homeowners decide to opt out of flood insurance due to high prices, confusion over policies, and the assumption that their homes are not at a high risk of flooding.

“Even those with flood coverage should note the coverage won’t typically cover landslides, which differ from mudslides (involving moving water),” the report said.

The news comes as at least 215 people have died and hundreds more remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the storm, NBC News reported on Friday.

“More than a week later, some residents and communities remain isolated, hundreds of thousands are without power, and spotty service has made communication difficult,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said recently that FEMA does not have the funds to make it to the end of hurricane season, which ends on November 30, according to Breitbart News.

The article noted that “$640 million has been allotted to DHS specifically for issues related to illegal immigrants.”

A GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump to help victims of the hurricane has raised $5,228,459 of its $1,000,000 goal as of Friday.

“With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand,” the page read.

“All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering,” it stated.