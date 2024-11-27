A young man and grandmother who became accidental friends in 2016 are preparing to share yet another Thanksgiving at the same table.

Wanda Dench of Mesa, Arizona, and Jamal Hinton met in 2016 when she mistakenly sent a text to his phone number and thought it was going to her family member, ABC 7 reported on Tuesday.

Dench did not skip a beat when Hinton asked if he could still join them for dinner, telling the young man “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do … feed everyone.”

In a recent social media post, Hinton informed people who loved their story that they were going to continue the tradition.

“Excited to announce that I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year for Wanda and I! Looking forward to a day filled with good food, great company, and lasting memories. Year 9 coming soon!” he wrote:

When the pair came together for Thanksgiving in 2020, they honored Dench’s late husband, Lonnie, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Dench said, “I didn’t want to miss Thanksgiving with Jamal. This year is definitely different than all the years in the past.”

A month ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but appears to have remained positive throughout her health journey.

“I’ve learned a lot of life’s lessons through it all, but what I want to stress most of all is just because you may be older, we still have a life to live. So continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life!” Dench said.

Thanksgiving is not the only time the pair meet up to enjoy each other’s company. They have become like family to one another and enjoy eating out together often, per Breitbart News.

“He has literally changed my life and my point of view on young generations, about being open to friendships when you think you have nothing in common with somebody,” Dench said in 2022.