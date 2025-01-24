Spirit Airlines has updated its policies for travelers, and some of the strict rules may get you kicked off a flight.

In its Contract of Carriage updated on January 22, the airline laid out several requirements for passengers, CNN reported on Thursday.

A guest will not be allowed on board or may be required to get off a flight if that person “is barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts), or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature,” pages nine and ten of the document read.

CNN highlighted one instance when a woman claimed she and her friend were asked by a Spirit Airlines attendant to leave because of their crop tops.

“Fashion choices have long been a problem for air travelers, as many have been singled out and denied boarding, and in some cases, gone viral for their situations,” the outlet said.

Another instance in 2022 appeared to have political reasoning behind it, according to Breitbart News. The outlet said a Spirit Airlines passenger was forced to cover his “Let’s Go Brandon” mask when a flight attendant claimed it was “offensive.”

In reaction to Spirit’s updated dress code, one traveler told CBS Miami, “There’s just too many rules,” while another man said, “They’re the owners. I mean, they can do whatever they want. I’m a business owner as well and I have certain rules as well in my business establishment. So, they can do whatever they want.”

A man from San Antonio, Texas, was recently kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight because of the curse word on his hoodie, KENS 5 reported:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the airline’s updated policy, one person writing, “Amen!!! About time!”

“Finally, Spirit is starting to class up the airline,” someone else commented, while another person said, “Why do we get offended by everything in the United States?”