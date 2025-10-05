A World War II veteran in Tallahassee, Florida, recently celebrated a big birthday surrounded by his loved ones.

Joseph Williams, who is one of the state’s oldest World War II heroes, is now 106 years old, KGW reported Wednesday.

Images show the American hero now and as a young man:

The veteran was born in September of 1919 and later joined the U.S. Navy. When the war broke out, he served his country in the Pacific theater during intense fighting.

According to History.com, World War II was the largest and deadliest conflict in history:

The war began when Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939 and raged across the globe until 1945, when Japan surrendered to the United States after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. By the end of World War II, an estimated 60 to 80 million people had died, including up to 55 million civilians, and numerous cities in Europe and Asia were reduced to rubble.

When Williams returned home after the war, he earned a certification in interior decoration from a Tallahassee school and eventually worked as a house painter for many years. In addition, he served his community in Wakulla County as a volunteer firefighter and is known as a man with a generous and service-oriented heart.

Last year, local leaders honored the veteran for his dedication to America and his neighbors, and he also enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, where he viewed the World War II Memorial.

His granddaughter, Angela Hilliard, told reporters he still attends church and reads the Bible every day.

“It’s just amazing to have him around still, and he’s still full of wisdom, full of life, and energy, and always has a word of wisdom to share with someone,” she said.

Social media users shared their good wishes for the veteran, one person writing, “Happy Birthday! Thank you for your service,” while someone else said, “Much respect.”