Target confirmed that it will be requiring that all cereals sold by its company have artificial dyes removed by the end of May, as part of the effort to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

The company confirmed the news to Axios and will make the company “among the first national retailers to remove the additives across an entire grocery category.”

In a press release from Target, Cara Sylvester, who is executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, explained that the company knows “consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles.”

“We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we’re moving quickly to evolve offerings to meet their needs,” Sylvester said. “Our new cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors makes it easier for busy families to make choices they feel good about, and shows what it means to curate a great assortment and lead with merchandising authority.”

The move from Target comes as companies such as PepsiCo have come out with “Simply NKD” Cheetos Flamin’ Hot, and “Simply NKD” Doritos Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch, among other products, which do not contain artificial dyes or flavors.

PepsiCo also announced that it would be removing artificial coloring and flavors from its Lay’s and Tostitos products, along with moving toward using more avocado and olive oil instead of canola and soybean oil.

Other companies such as Nestlé, General Mills, Hershey, Kraft Heinz, and J.M. Smucker Co. have made similar announcements that they would be moving to eliminate artificial dyes and flavors from their products either by mid-2026 or 2027.

Breitbart News reported in July 2025 that the Trump White House was celebrating how “over two dozen major companies” have committed to make changes to their products and to improve the food supply in the United States.

In March 2025, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. informed the CEOs of several key food companies that one of the “top” priorities of the Trump administration is to remove artificial food dyes from the U.S. food supply.