California Company Recalls ‘Adult’ Chocolates Due to Hidden Drugs

A California company is recalling two of its chocolate products due to undeclared prescription drug ingredients that could cause a serious drop in blood pressure.

The company, Gear Isle, is recalling its “Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate” and “ilum Sex Chocolate” due to the presence of sildenafil and tadalafil, Fox Business reported Sunday.

The two ingredients are found in erectile dysfunction medications, and USA Today referred to the chocolates as “male enhancement” products.

In its press release on Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Gear Isle was voluntarily recalling the products:

Use of products with undeclared active ingredients sildenafil and tadalafil may pose a threat to consumers because the active ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life-threatening. Among the adult male population who are most likely to use these products, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk from these products. To date, Gear Isle has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Symptoms of low blood pressure include blurred or fading vision, dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, trouble concentrating, and an upset stomach, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

“A sudden fall in blood pressure can be dangerous. A change of just 20 mm Hg can make you feel dizzy or faint. For example, those symptoms could happen after a drop in systolic pressure from 110 mm Hg to 90 mm Hg. And big drops can be life-threatening. These can happen for reasons such as serious bleeding, serious infections or allergic reactions,” the site read.

Per the FDA, consumers were encouraged to stop using the chocolate products and Gear Isle said it is notifying customers through a letter to arrange for returns and refunds.

Gear Isle is a Bay Area company that sells “adult novelties,” according to USA Today.

The FDA’s news release linked the recalled products these UPC numbers: Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Sachet, UPC 795847916279, Expires: 06/2027; and ilum Sex Chocolate, UPC 1002448578911, Expires: 12/25/2027.