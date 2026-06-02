A harrowing rescue was caught on camera Saturday when a driver veered off a South Carolina road into a pond.

When reports came into the Mount Pleasant Police Department about a car being driven into the water, officers rushed to the scene and realized the driver was trapped behind the wheel and the car was sinking, ABC 4 reported Monday.

Video footage showed the moment the officers arrived. “Is there somebody in there?” one of them asked bystanders, who confirmed there was a person in the car. The officer then began removing his gear so he could swim out to the vehicle as his fellow officers did the same.

Time was of the essence as the vehicle was sinking, and police were finally able to break the window and open a door. The driver was pale and unconscious but apparently woke up moments before the water went over her head, Live 5 News reported.

Emergency responders cut her seatbelt, got her away from the car, and used a rope to pull her to shore. The outlet said the woman had suffered a seizure, lost control of her car, and it went into the pond.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, seizures are abnormal electrical brain activity that can affect anyone. They have multiple causes and do not all present the same.

“There are many possible causes of seizures because a lot of things can interfere with your brain’s typical electrical patterns. These range from changes to your blood sugar levels to an illness, injury or underlying condition,” the clinic’s website read, adding, “Up to 10% of people around the world will have at least one seizure during their lifetimes.”

Per the ABC report, the driver was hospitalized following the incident, and officials determined no one else was in the car.