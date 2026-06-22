Nolte: Telehealth Pills Help to Double Number of Abortions Post-Roe

Far-left NPR is awfully excited about an increase in the number of helpless babies being killed after Roe v Wade was overturned in 2022.

“Despite state bans, abortions have almost doubled. The reason? Pills via telehealth,” reads the headline.

Unfortunately, that is accurate. In 2021, there were about 630,000 abortions. In our post-Roe world, despite abortion bans in several states, that number increased to 1.127 million.

The reason…

Telehealth and the Streisand Effect.

Via telehealth, women in all 50 states, including those states where abortion is banned, have access to drugs called mifepristone and misoprostol. When combined, a medical abortion is guaranteed through about 12 weeks of pregnancy. For a time, the more effective of the two, mifepristone, looked like it might not be available in states where abortion is banned.

But the never-say-die (pun intended) pro-baby killing movement assured all of those women who were so eager to become the mothers of dead babies that misoprostol was still legal and pretty effective at baby killing on its own. Not quite as effective, but effective enough. Before that decision had to be made, the Supreme Court allowed misoprostol to be mailed, so the women got both, and heaven only knows how many babies died as a result… something that makes NPR practically squeal with glee.

The Streisand Effect is named after Barbra Streisand. About 20 years ago, she sued a photographer for posting a photo of her house online. Before her lawsuit, about 12,000 people looked at the photo. Immediately after her lawsuit, downloads exploded to around a half-million. Thus was born the Streisand Effect, where the attempt to ban something explodes interest in and knowledge of it, backfiring on the person looking to censor.

The theory goes that the publicity around the attempt by certain states to ban abortion-by-mail-order made a whole lot more people aware that such an option existed. And so, abortions via telehealth exploded. As of last December, 29 percent of all abortions were through telehealth, up from seven percent in 2022.

Currently, some states, like Louisiana, are seeking to ban the mailing of mifepristone. If successful, that will still leave misoprostol, which is still pretty effective at killing babies. That drug is more difficult to ban, if not impossible, because it is used for things other than baby killing, like treating ulcers.

Then there’s the ability to order drugs from overseas.

Take a few pills. Kill your baby. What a depressing development. Forget the overturning of Roe. If only for legal purposes, it had to go. The real horror here is that you can now take a few pills to rid yourself of your child. In the past, you had to go to an abortion clinic. That was a big deal. Making abortion as easy as picking up a prescription for antibiotics is a terrible turn of events.

How easy it is to put your soul in jeopardy.