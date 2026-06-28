A pharmaceutical company has recalled nearly a million bottles of prescription heart and kidney medications after reports of “unexpected foreign matter” in some of the bottles.

The California State Board of Pharmacy made the announcement in June about several different types of Corlanor and Sensipar prescription medication tablets that were found to be contaminated.

“The tablets involved in the recall were distributed in the U.S. from Oct. 28, 2021, to Dec. 30, 2025,” People magazine reported.

The name of the substance that caused the contamination was not revealed.

California pharmaceutical manufacturer Amgen, Inc. said it recalled the tablets after informing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The unexpected foreign matter was localized on the exterior tablet surface, over the coating,” the Thousand Oaks, California-based company wrote in its announcement, quoted by People. “Therefore, as a precautionary measure, all lots within expiry that were processed in AML Building 23 packaging area, where the condition occurred, are being recalled.”

Also known by the generic name ivabradine, Corlanor is used to treat adults who have chronic heart failure to reduce their risk of hospitalization, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Also sold under the generic name cinacalcet, Sensipar is prescribed to patients with chronic kidney disease and high levels of calcium in the blood “related to parathyroid gland conditions,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The FDA has described the recall as Class II, meaning it could “cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” Fox Business reported.

There have been no complaints about the recalled batches, according to that outlet.

“As a precaution, Amgen is voluntarily recalling all lots of Corlanor® and Sensipar® Tablets within expiry from retail pharmacies in the United States,” a company spokesperson told People.

The company representative continued, “While Amgen has determined that the presence of the foreign matter represents a low potential health risk to patients, some tablets may not meet internal quality standards for appearance.”

According to the magazine:

The recalled Corlanor came in two forms: 5 mg tablets with 60 tablets per bottle and 5 mg tablets with 14 tablets per bottle. The tablets were labeled with more than two dozen lot numbers and expiration dates ranging from July 2026 to December 2028. The recalled Sensipar tablets came in the form of 30 mg tablets with 30 tablets in 1 bottle; 60 mg tablets with 30 tablets per bottle; and 90 mg tablets with 30 tablets per bottle.

Concerned patients can view the full list of recalled lots by typing in the product name on the FDA website.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.