Leftist Smithsonian Exhibit Frames Embattled Anthony Fauci in Heroic Terms

Aspects of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s career are prominently displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, the news coming as he declined to answer questions during a congressional hearing about the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The former leader of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is featured in the museum’s “Entertainment Nation” exhibit, highlighting how the the mask-wearing doctor threw the first pitch for Major League Baseball in 2020 while there were no fans in the stands, Fox News reported Thursday.

An image showed the placard with a photo of Fauci wearing a baseball cap, mask, and jersey:

The museum’s placard described Fauci in heroic terms.

“Amidst a cacophony of misinformation and denial, advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading epidemiologist, urged leagues to make decisions about resuming play ‘based on scientific evidence and public health judgment.’ When baseball became the first league to retake the field, Fauci threw the ceremonial opening pitch — wearing a facemask in a stadium empty of fans,” it read.

Video footage showed the moment Fauci threw the first pitch that made it nowhere near the catcher’s mitt:

The museum’s collection features several items related to Fauci, among them his personal 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Smithsonian website also featured an artist’s portraits of Fauci:

Artist Hugo Crosthwaite, who won first prize in the National Portrait Gallery’s fifth triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition (2019), incorporated scientific illustrations, images from popular culture, and art historical references to create a dynamic portrait of Dr. Fauci. Through stop-motion drawing animation, Crosthwaite examines the career of this singular scientist and public servant, who managed two of the gravest health crises in recent history: HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

Fauci repeatedly declined to answer questions by pleading the Fifth Amendment during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, according to Breitbart News.

He has been under fire because, as the outlet pointed out, “Fauci’s diary entries showed he publicly lied about the coronavirus’s fatality rate, privately admitted that scientists suspected the illness likely stemmed from a lab leak even though he publicly claimed that was a conspiracy theory, and also had an obsession with his popularity during the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the Smithsonian Institution has been facing harsh criticism due to its leftist messaging, the Fox article said.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) questioned the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History recently over guidance tying politeness with white supremacy.

Click here to read more articles about the controversy surrounding the Smithsonian Institution.