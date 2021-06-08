Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) released a video Tuesday highlighting that Vice President Kamala Harris has not visited the U.S. southern border since being tapped more than two months ago to oversee the border crisis.

Boebert was in McAllen, Texas, with a delegation last week where she created the video depicting the Colorado congresswoman walking along a border barrier carrying a cardboard cutout of Harris in lieu of the vice president’s real live visit.

“You can’t just hear about what’s happening. You have to come down here to see for yourself to really understand the devastating reality at our southern border,” Boebert says in the clip. “So I brought Kamala down to see exactly what this regime is responsible for with their manmade crisis.”

Watch:

I went to the southern border to see what’s up, but I didn’t go alone… pic.twitter.com/m66fet7mUT — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 8, 2021

The video is one of numerous instances of Republicans, as well as some Democrats, calling on the vice president to make a trip to the southern border to witness the realities of the crisis firsthand amid surging numbers of illegal border crossings.

Harris’s first trip as President Joe Biden’s border point person, however, was a two-day venture to Guatemala and Mexico, two nations where illegal migrants often originate.

Asked by a reporter Monday in Guatemala about the questions and criticisms Harris has faced over the ongoing calls for her to visit the U.S. border, she said, “I came here to be here on the ground to speak with the leader of this nation around what we can do in a way that is significant, is tangible, and has real results, and I will continue to be focused on that kind of work as opposed to grand gestures.”

Pressed in a follow-up interview with NBC’s Lester Holt about if Harris has plans to visit the U.S. border, Harris wrote the notion off as being comparable to her visiting Europe:

HARRIS: At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border. HOLT: You haven't been to the border… HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe. https://t.co/HILvFwu4AX — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 8, 2021

Boebert in her video lists statistics that are up at the border. “Illegal aliens crossing the border, that’s up. Sex offenders crossing the border, that’s up. Drug trafficking, gun smuggling, human smuggling, that’s up,” she says.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported encountering more than 101,000 illegal migrants in February, more than 173,000 in March, and more than 178,000 in April. Those monthly totals represent a 175 percent increase, a 403 percent increase, and a 944 percent increase over last year’s monthly totals, respectively.

“You know what’s not up at the southern border? Respect for law and order, funding for our Border Patrol. And where is the media to cover this crisis?” Boebert continued. “More than 70 days ago, Biden named cackling Kamala as the border czar but she hasn’t done a single thing to protect the American people.”

Boebert concluded the video by propping Harris up in front of the barrier, saying, “Now, Kamala, I want you to stand here and look at what you’ve done.”

The video is the latest in a string of attention-grabbing moves from the outspoken Freedom Caucus member. In April, Boebert wrapped herself with a foil blanket during Biden’s joint address speech to illustrate conditions for unaccompanied alien children in federal border facilities, and in January, upon her arriving to Congress, Boebert released a video walking around Capitol Hill with the visual of a concealed gun to advocate for the Second Amendment.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.