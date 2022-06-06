Poll Shows ‘Demographic Change’ Splits Nation

Republican voters are growing more concerned about migration’s demographic impact on their nation, according to a YouGov poll.

The poll also shows that a large slice of the Democratic Party is eager for a high-migration society in which whites are a minority.

The poll asked: “By the year 2050, a majority of the population will be made up of people who are Black, Asian, Hispanic, and other racial minorities.”

Respondents were evenly split: 22 percent said the demographic change would be a “very” or a “somewhat” good thing,” while 20 percent said a “very” or a “somewhat” bad thing.

The two parties were mirror images of each other, according to the May 16-19 YouGov poll of 1,000 adults.

Thirty percent of people who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 say it would be “a very good thing,” and 14 percent said “a somewhat” good thing.

Just 3 percent of President Donald Trump’s voters said it would be a “very good thing.” But 19 percent said it would be a “very bad thing,” and 21 percent said it would be “somewhat bad.”

Overall, 44 percent of Democrats approve and 40 percent of Republicans oppose the demographic change.

Roughly 40 percent of all voters say it will be neither good nor bad, and roughly 20 percent said “not sure.”

The May poll follows a September 2021 poll by YouGov, which showed that 55 percent of Republicans believe that immigration makes American “worse off.” A similar YouGov poll in June showed the “worse off” GOP response was only 32 percent.

The worries of mainstream GOP voters were reflected in several other questions.

The poll asked: “Do you think the economic, political, and cultural influence of native-born Americans is currently decreasing, increasing, or staying about the same as it was?”

Thirty percent of the poll said native-born Americans are losing influence, including 50 percent of Trump voters and 20 percent of Biden voters. Almost 60 percent of respondents said the native-born influence was stable or that they were unsure.

The poll asked: whether the racial diversity caused by the demographic change will “strengthen customs and values.”

Thirty-two percent said it will weaken those values. That group includes 63 percent of Trump voters. But 43 percent of Biden voters said racial diversity would strengthen customs and values.

The poll asked: “Will Racial Diversity Lead To Conflict”?

Thirty-eight percent of all voters predicted “More conflicts between racial and ethnic groups.” That negative view was shared by 31 percent of Biden voters and 55 percent of Trump voters. Sixteen percent predicted few conflicts – including 24 percent of Biden voters.

The poll asked: “Do you think that an increase in immigration to the U.S. would politically benefit [Democrats or Republicans]?

Democrats split 37 percent good for Democrats and 3 percent good for Republicans. Republicans split 50 percent good for Democrats, 15 percent good for Republicans.

Interestingly, Hispanics split 25 percent good for Democrats, 9 percent good for Republicans — and 65 percent “neither party/not sure.” That split answer likely echoes the large-scale shift of Latino voting intentions towards the GOP since they gained under Trump’s low-migration/high-wage policies.

The poll also asked: “Discrimination against White people has become as big a problem as discrimination against Black people. Do you agree or disagree”?

A plurality of 49 percent of whites agreed on growing anti-white discrimination. Twenty-five percent of whites strongly agreed, and 24 percent “somewhat agreed.”

For Trump voters, 41 percent “strongly” agreed and 33 percent “somewhat” agreed.

Sixty percent of Biden’s voters “strongly” disagreed,

The poll comes as many Democrats try to suppress debate over the nation’s changing demographics by smearing various worries as “Replacement Theory.”

But only one-third, or 33 percent, of the poll’s respondents said they were familiar with the left’s “Replacement Theory” term for demographic change. Only 27 percent of Republicans knew of the term, but 48 percent of Democrats — including 51 percent of Biden voters — recognized the “Replacement Theory” term.

Nonetheless, Democratic supporters praise the emerging demographic changes as a national renewal.

“The phenomenon of [population] replacement, writ large, is America, and has been from the beginning, sometimes by force, mostly by choice,” New York Times columnist Bret Stephens wrote May 17. “What the far right calls ‘replacement’ is better described as renewal.”

The YouGov poll also showed Americans trying to frame their demographic concerns as non-racial worries about national cohesion.

For example, when asked about African immigration, 27 percent of Biden voters wanted more, while 54 percent of Trump voters wanted less. But when asked about Russian migrants, 14 percent of Biden voters wanted more, while 58 percent of Trump voters wanted less.

When asked about Ukrainian migrants, 37 percent of Biden voters wanted more and 34 percent of Trump voters wanted less.

Similarly, 61 percent of Trump voters declared they have an unfavorable view of “white nationalists,” while 15 percent said they have a favorable view. The poll did not describe the term to the respondents.

Also, most voters dodged the questions, likely because they lacked knowledge about the numbers and did not want to seem hostile. For example, when asked if African migration, 12 percent said it should be increased and 29 percent said it should be decreased — but 59 percent said “stay the same” or “not sure.”

Other polls ask respondents for their views on immigration and economics. For example, a May 31 poll by Rassmussen Reports showed that “Fifty-five percent (55%) said it’s better to raise pay and try harder to recruit non-working Americans than to bring in new foreign workers in the construction, manufacturing and service industries.”

However, both GOP leaders and Democrats prefer to ignore the economic impact of migration on ordinary Americans.

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the D.C. establishment has extracted tens of millions of migrants and visa workers from poor countries to serve as legal or illegal workers, temporary workers, consumers, and renters for various U.S. investors and CEOs.

The annual inflow is roughly 2 million legal and illegal immigrants, just as four million Americans turn 18 and join the workforce.

This economic strategy of Extraction Migration has no stopping point. It is brutal to ordinary Americans because it cuts their career opportunities, shrinks their salaries and wages, raises their housing costs, and has shoved at least ten million American men to the sidelines of society.

Extraction migration also distorts the economy and curbs Americans’ productivity, partly because it allows employers to use stoop labor instead of machines. Migration also reduces voters’ political clout, undermines employees’ workplace rights, and widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ big coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states.

An economy built on extraction migration also alienates young people and radicalizes Americans’ democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture because it allows wealthy elites to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society.