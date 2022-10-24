Democrat Senate Candidates Across America Reject Border Security

Democratic Senate candidates across the country have fought against border security measures amid an unprecedented border crisis.

Senator Raphael Warnock

Senator Warnock of Georgia is just one Democrat who has fought against border security measures amid our border crisis. The incumbent Senator has voted against Title 42, a policy that allows authorities to expel migrants on the basis of public health.

Warnock has also voted to fund deadly sanctuary cities, prompting National Republican Senate Committee Spokesman Priscilla Ivasco to remark ”In the face of a growing migrant crisis at our Southern border, Senate Democrats once again chose to side with radical, liberal activists instead of with the vast majority of Americans.”

She also said that their policies will lead to a “permanent cycle of illegal immigration.”



National Republican Senate Committee Spokesman Jonathan Turcotte said in a statement that Warnock and other Democrat Senators “failed their most basic duty to secure the border and keep Americans safe” after they voted against legislation that would’ve ensured that the border wall continued to receive funding.

Warnock’s opponent, Herschel Walker, is endorsed by the U.S. Border Patrol Union, as well as various other law enforcement organizations.

Warnock has benefited from mass immigration, with the Democrat incumbent receiving massive swaths of the vote from Georgia’s foreign-born population in his 2020 race.

The New York Times contends that the Senator’s victory in 2020 was “fueled by the state’s changing demographics,” which could “mean that Georgia has finally achieved battleground status.”

The Washington Post also asserted that Warnock has been given a competitive advantage due to “demographic changes that are transforming the state” as a result of mass immigration. Leftist activists have boasted that they are mobilizing immigrant populations for the upcoming election.

Senator Mark Kelly

Meanwhile, Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly from Arizona has a history of voting against border security. Although he comes from a border state that is disproportionately affected by the crisis on our southern border, Kelly voted to end Title 42, just like Warnock.

In addition, the Democrat incumbent voted against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from canceling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated.

Kelly even lied about this record during his opening statement in his debate against Republican Blake Masters, falsely claiming that he has stood up against the Democratic Party in favor of border security.

Additionally, the Democrat Senator from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces. Kelly’s opponent, Republican Blake Masters, has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

Representative Tim Ryan

Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan of Ohio waffled on the issue of illegal immigration before becoming a stalwart opponent of border security. In 2018, Ryan voted for a resolution that signaled opposition to allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

But just six months later, Ryan voted against a motion to recommit to the resolution against allowing illegal immigrants to vote. Since then, Ryan has repeatedly voted against border security measures that would make America safer.

While in Congress, Democrat Tim Ryan voted to defund the border wall. Ryan also voted to increase the number of immigrant visas and to fund the transportation of migrants deeper into America, thereby making it more difficult for them to be deported.

John Fetterman

Democrat John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Mehmet Oz, falsely claimed that sanctuary city policies that prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants make “everybody safer.” The Democrat candidate noted, “sanctuary cities is another policy that I very much support.”

Senator Maggie Hassan

Citizens for Sanity blasted Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire in a newspaper advertisement that read “Thank you Senator Hassan for keeping the border open” and “Sex traffickers could never succeed without friends like you.”

The Senator has called for increased personnel on the border, though she has ignored Biden’s policy of catch and release, which has fueled illegal immigration.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Incumbent Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada has been accused of feigning concern over the border by her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto has supported amnesty and opposed the construction of the border wall.

But the Democrat incumbent spoke out against the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42, telling Politico that ending the measure “is the wrong way to do this and it will leave the administration unprepared for a surge at the border.”

Laxalt told Breitbart News that Cortez Masto is “desperately trying to fool Nevadans into thinking she cares about protecting our border,” because she is “trailing in the polls.”

Laxalt also asserted, “The truth is that she’s spent her time in the Senate opposing common sense border security efforts, supporting lawless sanctuary cities, and undermining efforts to stop criminal illegal immigrants.”

Immigration and border security have taken center stage in races across the country as America grapples with a truly unprecedented crisis on our southern border. Roughly 5 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border according to a report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

According to one poll, 47 percent of Independent voters say that they trust the Republican Party to handle issues surrounding illegal immigration more than they trust the Democrats. Only 40 percent say they trust the Democrats to handle the issue.

Republicans also hold a two-point advantage when voters are asked who they trust more to handle illegal immigration.

A poll from earlier this summer found that an increasing share of Americans want a decrease in immigration. Forty-one percent of respondents said that they wanted immigration to decrease. A whopping 67 percent of Republican voters want immigration decreased, the poll found.

Recent polling from NBC News found that immigration was one of the top issues for likely voters in the midterms while a poll from Morning Consult also found that it is a top issue.

Encouraging both legal and illegal mass immigration continues to be a primary aim for both politicians and organizations on the left. Breitbart News previously revealed that the wealthy Ford Foundation poured an astonishing $114 million into organizations that push for mass immigration and amnesty.

Breitbart News also revealed that George Soros’s Open Society Foundation dumped millions of dollars into organizations that encourage illegal immigration and amnesty.